USO Rock Show from disturbed at Nellis AFB Video

LAS VEGAS - At Nellis Air Force Base, service members are sacrificing on a daily basis for our country working on advanced training, tactics, and testing development; and always ready to keep us safe, on a moment's notice.

After a long day of service, 8 News NOW wanted to show an example of how Airmen enjoy some well-earned, well-deserved thanks, courtesy of the USO.

In late October, multi-platinum performing artist Disturbed partnered with the USO for the first time to visit Airmen and play a rock show at Nellis Air Force Base.

As USO Public Relations Manager Chris Stagner said, "I think it's always a great breakaway from what they do on a regular basis. I was active duty for 21 years, and I know the impact of a USO show coming through, and how it can impact your morale."

8 News NOW had the honor and privilege cover the event, and the show was incredible. Clearly, Nellis leaders were delighted the men and women at the base got this unique opportunity.

Col. Cavan Craddock summed it up, "America's daughters and sons that are out there doing their best to defend freedom and take care of this nation and to provide them the opportunity to really relax, unwind, and have some nice, safe morale, welfare and recreation; and a band as amazing as Disturbed is just awesome to have out here, it is great.