VEGAS FUGITIVE: David Dades, Jr. is in police custody
NYE COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS-TV) -- David Dades, Jr. was arrested Monday, May 6 when he turned himself into the Nye County Sheriff’s office.
On April 25, the 8 News NOW I-Team reported that the U.S. Marshals believed David Dades, Jr. was hiding out in southern Nevada, so authorities want to alert the public. Dades is accused of sexually molesting a 14-year-old girl.
VEGAS FUGITIVE: David Dades, Jr.
The U.S. Marshals didn't know his exact location, but they believed he was in the Las Vegas valley.
An arrest warrant was issued out of Nye County this month for Dades for sexual assault, child abuse, and other charges. Investigators say they believe family and friends are harboring Dades.
Dades was booked into the Nye County detention center in Pahrump.
TONIGHT AT 11: Teacher accused of abuse slips through the cracks
A Clark County School District special needs teacher is accused of abuse in the classroom.
The I-Team's Vanessa Murphy has the interviews with witnesses conducted by a CCSD police officer, after which he recommended charges against the teacher. But the teacher was never charged. Now two lawsuits have been filed. So, why is she teaching in a different classroom in the Nye County School District?
Vanessa Murphy has a preview of her story at 11 p.m. Tuesday on how this case slipped through the cracks.Read the Full Article
EXCLUSIVE: One-on-one with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Joe Biden, the former vice-president of the United States of America, made his first campaign stop in Nevada since announcing his run for president. At the event, Biden spoke to members of the local painters and carpenters unions.
However, afterward, Biden granted Politics NOW Co-host Patrick Walker an exclusive interview where he discussed several issues such as immigration reform, health care, and union votes.
Walker even asked the former United States Senator about his interaction with former State Senator and candidate for Nevada Lt. Governor Lucy Flores who wrote in an op-ed about feeling "uneasy" in 2014 when she said Biden kissed her on the back of the head at a campaign rally.Read the Full Article
CCFD firefighters battle northeast valley home fire
A fire in the northeast valley sent plumes of white smoke around a residential neighborhood Tuesday afternnon.
Clark County Fire Firefighters say the fire started after 6:15 p.m. at the 6000 block of Castlemont Avenue.
Firefighters discovered a single story mobile home engulfed in flames with no injuries reported.Read the Full Article
