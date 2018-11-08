VEGAS FUGITIVE: U.S. Marshals search for sex offender

Timothy Andrew O’Keefe is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service. The 44-year-old man was convicted for lewd acts with a child under 14 in 1996 in Los Angeles County.

According to Senior Inspector Felix Serrano, O’Keefe, a tier three sex offender, is non-compliant. He is required to share his address and other information with Parole and Probation. Serrano said O’Keefe failed to do so and there is currently a warrant for his arrest.

“A non-compliant sex offender, there’s a reason we need to know where you are,” Serrano said. “You could be committing other crimes. You could be hurting other folks.”

Serrano told the I-Team O’Keefe is likely in Las Vegas or California. The U.S. Marshals office released the following description of O’Keef.

Anyone with information is urged to call the U.S. Marshals at (702) 388-6139.

Information can also be provided through Crimestoppers at (702) 385-5555.