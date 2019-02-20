VEGAS FUGITIVE UPDATE: Narciso Urbano Morales in custody

A dangerous fugitive 8 News Now told you about is now in custody.

The I-Team has learned Narciso Urbano Morales was arrested on Feb. 9. According to the U.S. Marshals, he was on the run since October.

He was on probation for dealing marijuana and also has several violent crimes on his record.

After our “Vegas Fugitive” segment on Morales aired in December, he called the I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy to say he’d turn himself in, but never did.

“I’m done with this. I’m just tired of having to put my family through all kinds of stuff. I can’t go visit em and stuff like that because I don’t want to get em in any harm’s way with them coming in, trying to, since they did label me as a danger and stuff,” Morales said.

The U.S. Marshals received several tips after our story aired.

With North Las Vegas Police Department, SWAT, and a Police K-9 on standby, Morales was taken into custody near Nellis Boulevard and Gowan Road.