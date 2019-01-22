Vegas Fugitive: Wanted suspect contacts the I-Team

A man who is wanted by the U.S. Marshals contacted 8 News Now after seeing a story about himself.

The I-Team first told his story in December.

Narciso Urbano Morales has been on the run since October, according to the U.S. Marshals, when he walked away from a halfway house while on probation in Las Vegas.

He was convicted in federal court for dealing marijuana, but there are several other violent crimes on his record, and he’s listed as a Texas syndicate gang member.

“I don’t think that Las Vegas is safe with him on the run,” said a U.S. deputy marshal who isn’t being identified since he works undercover.

In December, the I-Team rode along with the deputy marshal who is the lead on the search for the 46-year-old man.

“He’s bound to commit another crime. I know he’s addicted to drugs, methamphetamines,” the deputy marshal said.

The marshals say they received several tips and the I-Team received a couple of calls from the fugitive himself, after the story aired.

“It made me angry and then like well, the first thing that popped in my head was you know what? I’m gonna do the same thing they did. I’m gonna turn around and flip it on them but it’s really not gonna do anything on my behalf because well, they’re the authority,” Morales said in a phone interview with the I-Team.

He also said it was his birthday and he wanted one last night of freedom before he would turn himself in.

He posted similar information on Facebook. But the marshals say he’s claimed he’d turn himself in twice before. And the next morning, when he said he’d call the I-Team moments before he’d surrender, there was no word from Morales, even after making several statements like this one the day before.

“I’m going in tomorrow no matter what. Regardless.”

The search for Morales continues.