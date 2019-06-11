Vegas Strong 5K getting ready for next race

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Strong 5K and one-mile run was a way to remember those who lost their lives on 1 October, while also honoring survivors and first responders.

The race is being held on Sunday, September 29 in Downtown Las Vegas.

The proceeds will be donated to 1 October related organizations, including Vegas Strong Compassion Scholarship, Vegas Future First Responders Scholarship, Victims of Crime, Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, and the Healing Garden.

