Teen victim of alleged abuse by former CCSD social worker speaks out Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Victim of alleged abuse by former CCSD social worker speaks out prev next

LAS VEGAS - A young woman is speaking saying she fell victim to a social worker contracted with Clark County School District.

Lawrence Anthony Winston, 31, is facing charges of child abuse and sexual misconduct after investigators say he had inappropriate contact with two students at Chaparral High School.

The father of one of the alleged victims called 8 News Now for more details and his daughter spoke to 8 News Now reporter, Sally Jaramillo.

For her protection, 8 News Now is not showing her face and have altered her voice.

She told said she was feeling sad and went to talk to someone she thought she could trust. Instead, she says Winston sat next to her on a couch, started touching her ankle, and kissed her on the neck.

"I felt very uncomfortable and I did not expect that to happen at, you know, my most vulnerable moment when I was looking for someone I could trust, a social worker. I expected him to be there for me and I expected him to be professional and not completely take advantage of my vulnerability and completely violate that,” she said.

The young woman also said Winston would constantly try and find her through her classes and outside of class.

She also shared this message.

“Well, I noticed that like in the news nowadays a lot of women are speaking up about things that happened years and years before, and I think my message would be right as it happens, don’t ever let yourself be paralyzed. You can be paralyzed, you know, because that’s how it is, but immediately, you have to tell somebody."

The school district says Winston was a social worker with CCSD who was in the process of becoming a licensed school social worker.

He's since been fired from the school district.