Teen victim of alleged abuse by former CCSD social worker speaks out
LAS VEGAS - A young woman is speaking saying she fell victim to a social worker contracted with Clark County School District.
Lawrence Anthony Winston, 31, is facing charges of child abuse and sexual misconduct after investigators say he had inappropriate contact with two students at Chaparral High School.
The father of one of the alleged victims called 8 News Now for more details and his daughter spoke to 8 News Now reporter, Sally Jaramillo.
For her protection, 8 News Now is not showing her face and have altered her voice.
She told said she was feeling sad and went to talk to someone she thought she could trust. Instead, she says Winston sat next to her on a couch, started touching her ankle, and kissed her on the neck.
"I felt very uncomfortable and I did not expect that to happen at, you know, my most vulnerable moment when I was looking for someone I could trust, a social worker. I expected him to be there for me and I expected him to be professional and not completely take advantage of my vulnerability and completely violate that,” she said.
The young woman also said Winston would constantly try and find her through her classes and outside of class.
She also shared this message.
“Well, I noticed that like in the news nowadays a lot of women are speaking up about things that happened years and years before, and I think my message would be right as it happens, don’t ever let yourself be paralyzed. You can be paralyzed, you know, because that’s how it is, but immediately, you have to tell somebody."
The school district says Winston was a social worker with CCSD who was in the process of becoming a licensed school social worker.
He's since been fired from the school district.
More Local News Stories
-
Social worker accused of inappropriate behavior with students gets $150K bail; alleged victim speaks
A social worker arrested for inappropriate behavior with two students while training to be a licensed school social worker was in court Tuesday.
Lawrence Anthony Winston, 31, was contracted through the Clark County School District and working at Chapparel High School when he was accused of the inappropriate behavior as well as child abuse.
On Tuesday, a judge set Winston's bail at $150,000. If Winston posts bail he must wear a monitoring device, along with stay away from schools and anyone under 15-years-old.Read the Full Article
-
School allows teens to work on college credits while attending high school
Operating under a dual-credit model, Nevada State High School allows juniors and seniors to complete high school while receiving credits towards college.
And now they're on their way to opening a fifth location called the Sunrise Campus on Lamb Boulevard and Carey Avenue.
"I'm hoping to be the first who graduates from college," said Damiana Torrez, senior student.Read the Full Article
-
What's next for vacant Steve Seroka city council seat?
Las Vegas city Councilman Steve Seroka has resigned effective immediately.
He was elected to represent Ward 2 in June of 2017. So, what comes next for that seat?
Seroka resigned in a letter to the city clerk Monday.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Opioid Crisis
- Community Calendar
- Community Pride
- Politics Now
- Connect with 8 News NOW