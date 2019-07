BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBS) — Meet Mohan! He was born on June 17th and made his public debut at the Buffalo Zoo Friday.

Mohan weighed 123.5 pounds when he was born and now weighs over 200 pounds. He gains about 4 pounds a day, according to the zoo.

Mohan means fascinating or charming. He is the fourth calf born to his mother.

The greater one-horned rhino was nearly extinct until conservation efforts helped the population rebound in India and Nepal.