VIDEO: Colorado school shooting suspect appears in court
One of the accused gunmen in the suburban Denver school shooting was in court Wednesday afternoon. Devon Erickson, 18, is facing murder and attempted murder charges. Investigators are still trying to figure out why two students opened fire on their fellow classmates killing one of them.
Erickson kept his head down for the majority of his court appearance, hiding his eyes behind purple-streaked hair. The school shooting suspect nodded repeatedly, speaking only when the judge requested a verbal response.
Prosecutors asked the judge to hold Erickson without bond.
We consulted with as many victims families as we can; all are in agreement with no bond," said George Brauchler, the 18th Judicial District Attorney.
Police say Erickson and a second suspect only identified as a juvenile female. Opened fire on fellow students at the STEM school Tuesday with at least two handguns.
Kendrick Castillo, 18, died and 8 others were wounded. Police say a school security guard subdued Erickson. The second suspect surrendered to police.
CBS NEWS contributed to the information and video obtained for this story.
Metro Police officer arrested for alleged lewdness with child
HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) -- A Metro Police officer was just arrested for alleged inappropriate behavior with a child. On May 2, Henderson Police said it received information regarding the allegations of lewdness against 27-year-old Matthew Terry. He's accused of doing the act against a child under the age of 14.
Terry was arrested on May 7 for the following charges:
When Terry was arrested, a search warrant was served at his home. This is an active and open investigation. No further details can be released at this time.
Denver is 1st US city to decriminalize 'magic mushrooms'
DENVER (AP) - Voters narrowly made Denver the first U.S. city to decriminalize psilocybin, the psychoactive ingredient in "magic mushrooms."
Decriminalization led by a slim 51%, according to preliminary figures on Tuesday's election released by Denver's Election Division. As many as 1,300 votes still remain to be counted, but that figure was not enough to swing the vote the other way, division spokesman Alton Dillard said.
Final election results will be released on May 16, he said.
Firefighters rescue man from palm tree
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- North Las Vegas firefighters rescued a man trapped in a palm tree Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. in the 2900 block of Crawford Street, near Cheyenne Avenue and Pecos Road.
When units arrived, they found the man trapped under the palms, about 20 feet up the tree. Firefighters used a ladder truck to remove the man. He was evaluated by paramedics at the scene.
