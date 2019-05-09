VIDEO: Colorado school shooting suspect appears in court CBS News CBS News Colorado school shooting suspect appears in court prev next

One of the accused gunmen in the suburban Denver school shooting was in court Wednesday afternoon. Devon Erickson, 18, is facing murder and attempted murder charges. Investigators are still trying to figure out why two students opened fire on their fellow classmates killing one of them.

Erickson kept his head down for the majority of his court appearance, hiding his eyes behind purple-streaked hair. The school shooting suspect nodded repeatedly, speaking only when the judge requested a verbal response.

Prosecutors asked the judge to hold Erickson without bond.

We consulted with as many victims families as we can; all are in agreement with no bond," said George Brauchler, the 18th Judicial District Attorney.

Police say Erickson and a second suspect only identified as a juvenile female. Opened fire on fellow students at the STEM school Tuesday with at least two handguns.

Kendrick Castillo, 18, died and 8 others were wounded. Police say a school security guard subdued Erickson. The second suspect surrendered to police.

---

CBS NEWS contributed to the information and video obtained for this story.

