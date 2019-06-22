VIDEO: Dog owners celebrate International Yoga Day with their furry friends

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Hydrant Club and Nourished Natasha have partnered to bring their Downward Dog Yoga series to the Las Vegas valley!

Classes are the second Thursday and fourth Saturday of every month at the Urban Membership Dog Park in Downtown Vegas. Cost is $20 per person, per class, and a portion of the donations are donated to The Animal Foundation’s Truman Brooks Memorial Fund. The fund provides free training so people do not have to surrender their dogs.

VACCINE REQUIREMENTS: