VIDEO: Henderson home covered in grasshoppers

We’ve shown you several videos of grasshopper swarms around the Las Vegas valley, but this one may take the cake.

An 8 News Now Facebook follower sent us a video of the grasshoppers covering a Henderson home’s patio and yard.

According to the Nevada Dept. of Agriculture’s Jeff Knight, the kind of grasshopper migrating to town is known as Pallid-winged grasshoppers, which is a common desert species.

He’s only seen large populations like this a handful of times in his 40-year career and he believes they’ll move as far north as central Nevada.