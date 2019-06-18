VIDEO: Shooting involving Metro police officer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Details in a Friday shooting involving a Metro Police officer were released Monday. The shooting happened at a gas station near Sahara Avenue and Hualapai Way just before 10 p.m. but it started earlier as a robbery.

At an afternoon news conference, Metro Police discussed what led up to the shooting and released body worn video footage of the shooting.

Police say 39-year-old Joseph Delucco met someone earlier in the night at another location and demanded the person’s wallet. That man didn’t have money on him so Delucco insisted he drive him to an ATM and take out $600.

When the victim saw the well-lit Rebel gas station on Hualapai and Sahara, the victim drove in and found an opportunity to escape.

“The driver of the SUV was honking the horn and when the SUV stopped, the driver of the SUV ran out screaming he has a gun. The passenger of the SUV exited with a pistol in his hand. He placed the pistol in his waistband and walked north to Dotty’s casino in the same strip mall,” said Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman, LVMPD.

Delucco then ran to a nearby Dotty’s where surveillance video captured him with a bulge on his waistband that police say is a gun. Officers tracked and confronted Delucco there and that’s where 42-year-old Officer Daniel Kranjcevich fired at him and ordered Delucco to show his hands. He refused and the officer fired several more rounds striking Delucco several times.

Delucco was taken to UMC and has since been booked on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, kidnapping and robbery.

Delucco is no stranger to the law. He has faced a laundry list of charges over the years including possessing and receiving stolen property, trafficking a controlled substance, battery and domestic violence.