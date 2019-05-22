VIDEO: South Australian night dazzled by meteor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Memorial Day Weekend is usually the official kick-off for Las Vegas pool parties, but this year a short drive can give people an entirely different experience.

Those who originally planned on beating the heat by camping on the mountain may now be in for an added treat – snow.

Late season snow on a long holiday weekend may catch some by surprise. This will likely cause significant impacts to those recreating above 7000'. May be wise to check road conditions before heading out. #azwx #cawx #nvwx @InyoInfo @HumboldtToiyabe pic.twitter.com/FSpZGkW4Oc — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 25, 2019