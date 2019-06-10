VIDEO: Texas police discover 4-legged intruder

LUFKIN, Tex. (AP) — Police in Texas found a deer instead of a burglar when they attended to a house they believed had been broken into.

The homeowner called Lufkin police early Thursday after she heard glass breaking. The woman hid in a closet and realised she had left her weapon in the kitchen. Officers were worried it could end up in the hands of the suspect.

Lufkin Police officers surrounded the house and shouted for the intruder to come out before entering and finding the startled animal against a wall.

The panicked animal knocked over several objects as it tried to escape the officers who used chairs to shoo it out the front door.

The deer finally found the exit and ran out across the lawn.

The incident was captured by the officers’ body cameras.