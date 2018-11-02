Vigil for victims of Pittsburgh synagogue attack sends message of hope, resiliency Video

LAS VEGAS - Hundreds came together Thursday to stand in solidarity with the local Jewish community after 11 people were shot and killed at a Pittsburgh synagogue last week.

A sense of sorrow and reflection was felt at the event, but as everyone mourned -- they also held onto hope for a future without violence and hate.

"There is a world, with some of who would erase you just because of who you are," said Cathy Brooks, a member of Temple Beth Sholom.

The community came together and replaced hate with resilience.

"The first thing that goes through your mind: This could happen here, this could be me, Temple Beth Sholom Rabbi Felipe Goodman said. "You have to understand that for our children who were born here, this is something that was not supposed to happen."

Over a thousand people of all religious orientations embraced emotion together through the ceremony Thursday.

"Being able to express ourselves and to cry together and to hug one another and embrace one another; it's a very important thing," Rabbi Goodman said.

At the vigil, a candle was lit for each of the 11 souls laid to rest.

"I was surrounded by friends of mine tonight in Las Vegas," Brooks said. "None of whom are Jewish, who came and held my hand and supported me."

As each person took a step towards healing, they call this ceremony a sign to celebrate anything you believe with unyielding courage.

"We should pray as if everything depends on God but act as if everything depends on us," Rabbi Goodman said.

"If you step forward and use your voice, there will be an army of people who will step forward alongside you," Brooks said. "Don't be afraid because you're not alone."