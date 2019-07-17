Village Council at Opportunity Village work to collect food for Catholic Charities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Village Council at Opportunity Village is giving back to others in need.

For those who’ve never heard of the group, you need to know that the Village Council is a model of government at Opportunity Village. The members of the council are people with disabilities working to ensure participation in the delivery of programs and services that affect them.

The members of the Village Council have been working together to collecting food items to stock the Catholic Charities pantry. And on Friday they also volunteered to hand out the items colleted.