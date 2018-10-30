Vital Vegas: 10/29/18 Edition
LAS VEGAS - Building a massive lagoon on the Las Vegas Strip may have just been a bit too much of an undertaking.
Vital Vegas founder Scott Roeben has more on the big turn-around at Wynn. Other rumors have the "Hunger Games" attraction likely on the way to MGM Grand in 2019 as well as a Transformers exhibit in Downtown Las Vegas.
8 News NOW anchor Brian Loftus has the story.
