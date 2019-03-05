Vital Vegas: 3/4/19 Edition Vital Vegas: 3/4/19 Edition prev next

LAS VEGAS - MGM Resorts are in the middle of some big changes as the company looks to bolster their bottom line.

‘Vital Vegas’ Founder Scott Roeben has been reporting on the resorts shakeup extensively with more cost cutting moves. Elon Musk is in the news with the possibility of building a tunnel beneath Las Vegas Boulevard and the eye for advanced transportation.

8 News NOW anchor Brian Loftus has the story.