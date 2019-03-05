Vital Vegas: 3/4/19 Edition
LAS VEGAS - MGM Resorts are in the middle of some big changes as the company looks to bolster their bottom line.
‘Vital Vegas’ Founder Scott Roeben has been reporting on the resorts shakeup extensively with more cost cutting moves. Elon Musk is in the news with the possibility of building a tunnel beneath Las Vegas Boulevard and the eye for advanced transportation.
8 News NOW anchor Brian Loftus has the story.
Steve Seroka, Ward 2 Las Vegas City councilman resigns, from position
Ward 2 Councilman Steve Seroka has resigned from his position as a Las Vegas City Councilman.
According to a tweet on Twitter from the City of Las Vegas, Seroka's resignation is effective immediately.
Ward 2 Councilman Steve Seroka has resigned effective immediately. It's now up to the City Council to decide whether to call a special election or appoint someone to fill the rest of the term. pic.twitter.com/QBvnaq9FQq — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) March 5, 2019
Classic Hard Rock Guitar shines once again
History was illuminated Monday night.
The massive guitar that once stood outside the hard rock café was lit up at its new home, the neon museum. The classic guitar sign has been fully restored and was finally re-lit with many in attendance feeling the nostalgia.
8 News NOW reporter Darlene Melendez has the story.
Legislative bill would recognize neon as Nevada's state element
Neon has proven to be a very important and a storied part of Nevada's history -- in particular, in Las Vegas.
So important that there's a bill that would name neon as Nevada's official "state element."
AB182 is one of the shortest bills. It's only five lines but supporters say the bill honors neon's vast contribution to our state.
