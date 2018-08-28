Vital Vegas: Aug. 27, 2018 Video

LAS VEGAS - Scott Roeben, the creator of Vital Vegas, gets all of the inside scoop on things happening downtown, on the Las Vegas Strip, and around the valley.

Monday night he shared what he had heard about Fright Dome’s announcement that they wouldn’t return to Circus Circus. Plus, get the latest update on the construction of the Drew.

Could possible infrastructure issues be hindering the process? Scott breaks it all down.

