Vital Vegas: Aug. 27, 2018
LAS VEGAS - Scott Roeben, the creator of Vital Vegas, gets all of the inside scoop on things happening downtown, on the Las Vegas Strip, and around the valley.
Monday night he shared what he had heard about Fright Dome’s announcement that they wouldn’t return to Circus Circus. Plus, get the latest update on the construction of the Drew.
Could possible infrastructure issues be hindering the process? Scott breaks it all down.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
