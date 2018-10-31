Volunteers to help domestic violence victims needed Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LAS VEGAS - Safe Nest and Metro Police have teamed up to offer more efficient services to domestic violence victims, but in order to do that, they need hundreds of volunteers.

Safe Nest has a program they are seeing success with called Project Safe 417 that is only in the northwest part of the valley. The goal is to get 400 to 500 volunteers so the program can go citywide by June 2020.

READ: Information on Project Safe 417 program

The program gives victims some on-scene crisis intervention in the immediate hours after a domestic violence incident.

The only requirements for volunteers is that you have to have a working vehicle, a cellphone and be able to commit to working at least two four-hour shifts each month. The shifts are typically between Thursday through Saturday between the hours of 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. That's when Safe Nest gets the highest number of domestic violence calls.

This is an opportunity for the public to provide life-saving advocacy.

"We respond when an arrest has been made or there's probable cause for an arrest and w we're entering the scene after there's already safety established, volunteers go in, typically in pairs," said LIz Ortenburger, ceo, SafeNest.

Safe Nest says they may have several classes in January.

If you know of anyone in need of help, you can call the crisis hotline at (702) 646-4981.