Voters recall strike request surrounding State Senators Woodhouse and Cannizzaro takes center stage
LAS VEGAS - Are voters who signed a petition to recall an elected official allowed to change their minds and sign another document asking to strike their names from the recall? That is the big question and the big issue that took center stage in Carson City before the Nevada Supreme Court Monday.
Attorneys argued over the stalled recalls targeting State Senators Joyce Woodhouse and Nicole Cannizzaro. The so-called strike requests are at the heart of this case.
Recall backers say they are unconstitutional, but they were created by the legislature; they're not mentioned in the constitution and they can be submitted for five days after recall signatures have been submitted.
In this case, a sampling of five percent of the signatures initially showed both petitions were valid and could trigger special elections, but questions about the validity of signatures, and the number of valid strike requests led a Clark County judge to order every single signature on each petition be reviewed.
Politics NOW Co-host Steve Sebelius has been following the recalls since they've started. He has the details.
Steve Seroka, Ward 2 Las Vegas City councilman resigns, from position
Ward 2 Councilman Steve Seroka has resigned from his position as a Las Vegas City Councilman.
According to a tweet on Twitter from the City of Las Vegas, Seroka's resignation is effective immediately.
Ward 2 Councilman Steve Seroka has resigned effective immediately. It's now up to the City Council to decide whether to call a special election or appoint someone to fill the rest of the term.
Legislative bill would recognize neon as Nevada's state element
Neon has proven to be a very important and a storied part of Nevada's history -- in particular, in Las Vegas.
So important that there's a bill that would name neon as Nevada's official "state element."
AB182 is one of the shortest bills. It's only five lines but supporters say the bill honors neon's vast contribution to our state.
-
I-Team: Lawmakers hear testimony on cameras in classrooms with special needs students
Nevada lawmakers are considering putting cameras in classrooms with special needs students. It's a story the I-Team has been following as parents share their stories.
Many of the special needs children are autistic and non-verbal which means they can't tell their parents what may have happened to them in school.
But not everyone is on board with this proposed law.
