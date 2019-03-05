Voters recall strike request surrounding State Senators Woodhouse and Cannizzaro takes center stage Voters recall strike request surrounding State Senators Woodhouse and Cannizzaro takes center stage in Carson City prev next

LAS VEGAS - Are voters who signed a petition to recall an elected official allowed to change their minds and sign another document asking to strike their names from the recall? That is the big question and the big issue that took center stage in Carson City before the Nevada Supreme Court Monday.

Attorneys argued over the stalled recalls targeting State Senators Joyce Woodhouse and Nicole Cannizzaro. The so-called strike requests are at the heart of this case.

Recall backers say they are unconstitutional, but they were created by the legislature; they're not mentioned in the constitution and they can be submitted for five days after recall signatures have been submitted.

In this case, a sampling of five percent of the signatures initially showed both petitions were valid and could trigger special elections, but questions about the validity of signatures, and the number of valid strike requests led a Clark County judge to order every single signature on each petition be reviewed.

Politics NOW Co-host Steve Sebelius has been following the recalls since they've started. He has the details.