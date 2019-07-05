WATCH: 4th of July fireworks around the valley and country

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Across the country, the national holiday to mark America’s birth as a country has been filled with parades, concerts, competitive eating and, of course, fireworks.

The Las Vegas valley appealed to the community with hometown parades attended by thousands of people in Summerlin and Boulder City, while cities like Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, New York and other places around the country held massive celebrations with big-name artists like Jennifer Hudson, Luke Bryan, and Carole King.

But when it was all said and done, one of the things that people wanted to see the most was the fireworks.

Here are some fireworks displays that lit up the sky across the Las Vegas valley and the country:

4th of July fireworks across the Las Vegas valley

LIVE: 4th of July fireworks fill the skyline of the Strip, along with other areas across the Las Vegas valley. Posted by 8 News Now on Thursday, July 4, 2019

Happy Independence Day from Cleveland, Ohio

LIVE: Happy Independence Day from Cleveland, Ohio. Posted by 8 News Now on Thursday, July 4, 2019

Happy 4th of July from Fort Lauderdale, Florida