WATCH: 50th anniversary of Apollo mission featured at Discovery Children’s Museum

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Saturday marks 50 years since Apollo 11 made one giant leap for mankind and put the first humans on the moon.

The Discovery Children’s Museum in Las Vegas invites everyone to celebrate the anniversary of the moon landing this weekend.

It’s an opportunity for children to learn more about space travel and experiment with chemical reactions and learn how scientists use chemistry to send rockets into space.

The museum is located near the Smith Center at 360 Promenade Place in the downtown area.