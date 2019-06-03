WATCH: Metro Police briefs media on officer-involved shooting in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Monday afternoon, Metro Police briefed the media on an officer-involved shooting that occurred last week in Summerlin. It happened early Friday morning at a gas station near Summerlin Parkway and Town Center Drive.

According to Metro Police, detectives were following up on a series of armed robberies in the valley when officers noticed the suspects at a gas station at Covington Cross and Town Center Drive.

(News Conference starts at 3:03 time stamp)



When officers approached the vehicle, a man, identified as 39-year-old Davidd Randazzo, pulled out a gun and shot at officers. Metro officer fired back, hitting the suspect multiple times in the upper shoulder area and the lower back shoulder area.

The other suspect in the car, a 16-year-old girl was also injured when she was hit with shrapnel. At one point, Randazzo hit the detectives’ vehicle as he tried to accelerate and escape. But he was not successful.

Randazzo and the suspect were taken into custody and treated for their injuries.

METRO: Armed robbery suspect shot several times by officers, expected to survive

Metro said she was sitting in the front seat. The juvenile’s identity was not released because she is underage, but according to Metro, she would often act as a decoy when the two would drive around looking for victims in casino and store parking lots to rob them.

Metro said officer had investigated nine robbery incidents like this where Randazzo and his underage accomplice were thought to be the perpetrators. According to Metro, often they would box their victims in before robbing them.

Randazzo is facing the following charged with the following:

Robbery with a deadly weapon (5 counts)

Kidnapping with a deadly weapon

Assault with deadly weapon (3 counts)

Resisting arrest with weapon

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Child abuse with weapon

Prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Battery with a deadly weapon (2 counts)

When police searched Randazzo’s vehicles, items from the robberies were found.

The officers who fired at and it Randazzo have been identified as 42-year-old Detective Zachary Ivins, 39-year-old Det. Michael O’Halloran, and 26-year-old Det. Marlon Magsaysay. Metro Police a total of 30 rounds were fired between the men during the shooting.

Metro says Randazzo has a lengthy criminal history, that includes burglary and home invasion charges.

This was the 9th officer-involved shooting in Metro’s jurisdiction. It was the 6th non-fatal.