WATCH: Thousands attend, celebrate July 4 festivities at Summerlin’s Patriotic Parade

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With so much patriotism in the air — especially, on the 4th of July — it’s no wonder more than 40,000 people were estimated to have attended Summerlin’s Patriotic Parade.

New additions to the parade Thursday included a float honoring the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing. For many of the attendees at the Summerlin Patriotic Parade, the celebration and the floats looked bigger and better. This year was the 243rd year for America’s Independence.

Hector Mejia, Reporter: “Are you even excited? Are you excited for candy?”

Child: “Yeah.”

“It’s always fun to see the kids,” one attendee said. “They seem to really enjoy it.”

“It means not only being with the family but being part of the best country in the world,” said David Schwartz, attended Summerlin Patriotic Parade.

“Every year I always come and see the parade you know I always come with my friend, but this year she’s on a trip, so it’s just me my mom and my aunt,” said Slater Stephenson.

For the second year in a row, the parade had the Vegas Golden Knights float, which is always a fan favorite.

Knights players Jonathan Marchessault and Ryan Reaves were on the float, and the Golden Knight Drumbots lead the way.

The Summerlin Patriotic Parade is a quarter of a century old, and it’s the largest Independence Day celebration in all of southern Nevada.