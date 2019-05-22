Weather record could be set today Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Weather record could be set today prev next

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- This unusually cool May is about to get cooler.

A new record for the coolest daytime high temperature on this date is likely to be set today as temperatures hoover around the mid 60s. On this date, the coolest temperature was last set in 1971 when it was 73 degrees.

(The video was shot in the northern part of the valley near Jones Boulevard and Farm Road.)

Temperatures are dropping as a Pacific storm moves into southern Nevada. Scattered showers have been reported around the Las Vegas valley Wednesday morning and will increase through the day. There could also be some isolated thunderstorms.

More rain is expected through Thursday night. The high for Thursday is expected to be near 70 degrees with a low of 56 degrees.

This is one of the coolest May on record in years.

