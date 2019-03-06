WEB EXTRA: 8 News NOW gets a tour and learns benefits of Nevada State High School WEB EXTRA: 8 News NOW gets a tour and learns benefits of Nevada State High School prev next

LAS VEGAS - Operating under a dual-credit model, Nevada State High School allows juniors and seniors to complete high school while receiving credits towards college. Nevada State High School was founded in 2004. Since then the school has grown to four campuses.

Chief Operations Officer Doctor John Hawk says they needed to open a fifth. The fifth location will be called the Nevada State High School Sunrise Campus, and it will be located at Lamb Boulevard and Carey Avenue.

Right now the new Sunrise Campus serves 35 students but has the capacity to serve 200 students.