WEB EXTRA: Animal welfare groups attend the Maddie's Saving Nevada's Pet Conference

Nearly 50 animal welfare groups across the state attended the Maddie's Saving Nevada's Pet Conference Tuesday at the Tuscany Suites Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

The one-day event invites people to network and discuss ways to save the lives of dogs and cats. National speakers address attendees on numerous topics, including leveraging impact, turbocharging pet adoptions, and cultivating a foster-care community to get more pets out of shelters.

The next conference is scheduled for Oct. 17 in Reno at the Peppermill. The conference is free to management and leadership of Nevada animal shelters, animal services agencies, rescue groups, nonprofit spay/neuter clinics, community cat/ TNR groups, and other animal welfare groups.