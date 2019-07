LAS VEGAS (KLAS) - If you were alive in July 1969, chances are you remember where you were at the exact moment when two American astronauts landed on the moon.

The 50th anniversary of that landmark achievement will be marked later this week, and it comes at a time of renewed enthusiasm for the space program. But long before Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin made their descent onto the lunar surface, they trained for the mission in the most moon-like terrain on earth -- the Nevada desert.