WEB EXTRA: Artist paints mural at CiCi’s Pizza in honor of slain officers, Soldo and Beck

Metro Police officers and the employees of Cici’s Pizza located on Nellis Boulevard near Stewart Avenue spent Friday remembering the officers killed in a vicious attack on June 8, 2014. An art student won an art contest to paint the memorial mural in honor of slain Metro Officers Igor Soldo and Alyn Beck.

The two were killed in an ambush shooting as they were eating lunch at Cici’s Pizza.

The mural is inside the restaurant on a wall. The design pays tribute to the two officers by incorporating their badge numbers, along with other first responders.