LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas is showing off some of the best of Italy in its newest display. The 14,000 square foot floral display is called La Dolce Vita.

It includes lemon trees, a fountain, swans and thousands of flowers.

Each season the conservatory is transformed with the colors of spring, summer, fall and winter. Las Dolce Vita will be on display until September.

The conservatory is open 24 hours a day and free to the public.