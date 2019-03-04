WEB EXTRA: (D) Presidential Candidate Sen. Cory Booker

Ward 2 Councilman Steve Seroka has resigned from his position as a Las Vegas City Councilman.

According to a tweet on Twitter from the City of Las Vegas, Seroka's resignation is effective immediately.

Ward 2 Councilman Steve Seroka has resigned effective immediately. It’s now up to the City Council to decide whether to call a special election or appoint someone to fill the rest of the term. pic.twitter.com/QBvnaq9FQq — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) March 5, 2019