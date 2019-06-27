Explosions along Highway 160 signal changes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A major road project continues on the highway that connects Las Vegas and Pahrump. NDOT has been upgrading Highway 160 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway.

But the stretch going “Over the Hump” needs some extra muscle to complete.

There has been construction on this stretch of road between the edge of the valley and mountain springs for a few years now.

Once the dust settles from the blasting, NDOT Resident Engineer Don Christiansen says the project will head into the home stretch.

Patrick Walker has more details on the “explosive” story.