LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hello Kitty Cafe has opened its first Nevada location on the Las Vegas Strip. It’s located at The Park between New York New York and City Center.

The mini cafe pop-up will give fans a special outdoor cafe experience, celebrating all things Hello Kitty and Las Vegas.

The shop says it will have exclusive collectible merchandise, including all kinds of delicious treats. Giveaways ahead of the grand opening are also planned.