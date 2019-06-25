WEB EXTRA: Last 5 puppies head to rescue shelters

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A total of 42 puppies and one dog were surrendered to the Animal Foundation Friday. Many of the dogs tested positive for Canine Parvovirus. Treatment for the deadly virus costs an average of $1,000 per dog.

Four of the dogs were so ill they had to be euthanized. All of the sick dogs have to be kept in isolation for two weeks, so rescue groups across the Las Vegas valley have stepped up to take in the sick puppies.

Here’s video of the last five puppies leaving today to go to Connor and Mille’s Dog Rescue.