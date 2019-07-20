WEB EXTRA: Local company creates commemorative pens to honor 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s moon landing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A company in Boulder City will honor the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing this weekend by creating four commemorative pens. The writing instruments range in price but feature the patented pressurized ink cartridge, which is what is in the ink pens the astronauts carry with them to space.

One of the pens features 24 karat gold, a piece of space-flown material from the Apollo 11 mission as well as a coin set. The company’s original Astronaut Space Pen has been on every crewed space mission since Apollo 7.

The product was recently selected to represent Nevada at this year’s Made in American Product Showcase at the White House.