WEB EXTRA: Local woman stresses importance of organ donation as she waits for kidney and liver

About 114,000 people are waiting for an organ transplant in the United States.

"They can't pinpoint it 100 percent, but I am obviously at the final stages of liver failure," said 37-year-old Summer Blake. "The waiting part; not knowing; that's the unfortunate part of this."

And Summer Blake's story is just one of thousands of similar stories of people on the waiting list to receive an organ transplant. Blake's waiting for a liver and kidney transplant.

8 News Now Reporter Shakala Alvaranga talked Blake and learned that she is waiting for a liver and kidney transplant. Blake is one of 618 people in the state of Nevada currently on the list waiting for an organ.