WEB EXTRA: Meet Tarana Burke, the woman behind the #MeToo movement
LAS VEGAS - During an inspiring conference held by many women leaders, one who was, Tarana Burke, the woman behind the #MeToo movement said, said it was “not a war between men and women. "It's a movement; it's a global movement of survivors of sexual violence and were working to give resources to survive sexual violence so they can craft their own healing journey," Burke said.
Sally Jamarillo has more on her message on the #MeToo movement and her message to those who are feeling neglected and powerless.
More Stories
-
The Women's Leadership Conference is taking place in Las Vegas this…
-
A Las Vegas mother accused of killing her daughter is being held…
-
A report released by FEMA Monday looks at lessons learned from the…