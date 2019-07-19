WEB EXTRA: NV Energy power plant demolished in Moapa

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –– A coal-burning facility in the middle of the desert is now gone for good. The NV Energy power plant, which is located in Moapa, was imploded by professional demolition crews just before sunset. Decommissioning the plant started in 2014 and took about a total of three years to complete.

Environmental advocates and those who live on the Moapa River Indian Reservation pushed for the change, citing health concerns. A brand new solar plus storage project is slated to be constructed in the area in its place. It’ll be the biggest one in the state.

A Las Vegas-based recycling center is repurposing the scrap metal.

“It takes us a couple of days by the time we receive the material down in Las Vegas to prepare it and get it ready to ship to a consumer for recycling,” said Jack Klein of S.A. Recycling.

The company has been collecting steel, copper, and aluminum from the site since last spring. They’re expected to wrap up in early 2020.