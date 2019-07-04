WEB EXTRA: One-on-one with Democratic presidential hopeful, Sen. Elizabeth Warren

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren visited Las Vegas this week. She spent two days in the Silver State, and she’s one of four presidential candidates visiting the valley this week. The others: Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ and Bernie Sanders, D-VT.

Nevada is one of the four early primary states, which means Las Vegas will continue seeing a host of candidates stumping.

On Tuesday, Warren held a town hall in southeast Las Vegas. Before the event, Politics Now co-host Steve Sebelius sat down with Warren for a one-on-one interview to discuss a number of topics and current events affecting the presidential race.