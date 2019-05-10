WEB EXTRA: Program helps veterans and spouses who need work Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WEB EXTRA: Military Spouse Appreciation Day prev next

Friday, May 10, is special for the spouses of those in the military -- because it's Military Spouse Appreciation Day.

There's a unique program offered to military spouses who might need a little help getting into the job force. It's offered by Goodwill which aims to get underemployed or unemployed veterans and their spouses a job.

