WEB EXTRA: Public policy consultant says the opioid crackdown has gone too far
LAS VEGAS - Terry Murphy is a public policy consultant, well respected among southern Nevada elected officials. She has seen the opioid issue from multiple angles, both personal and professional.
Murphy believes the crackdown on prescription opioids has gone too far and is causing irreparable harm to legitimate pain patients, while also creating unnecessary burdens on physicians.
The evidence is stark and irrefutable, she says. Deaths from opioid overdoses are almsot entirely the result of addicts using illicit drugs, including heroin and fentanyl. Chronic pain patients who are part of pain management programs rarely overdose, and addiction rates are less than one percent.
Murphy expects to testify before the Nevada Legislature in favor of bills which will protect physicians and chronic pain patients.
