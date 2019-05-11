WEB EXTRA: Rescue workers prepare for ‘worst case scenario'
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- There were 92 incidents of fatal tree care incidents in 2016. The youngest recorded victim was only 18-years-old. The oldest was 70-years-old. First Choice Tree Care wants to make sure the same thing doesn't happen this year, so on Wednesday, the company hosted an Aerial Rescue Training with over 100 people at Sunset Park.
Las Vegas and Clark County Fire Fighters attended the event, as well as rescue workers across the country.
"Our tree department is the most hazardous and dangerous, so we have one-hour training sessions, safety classes, every Thursday morning, and every job site we do a pre-safety walk around," said Tony Valenti, CEO of First Choice Tree Service.
The certificate program is designed to be used in combination with on-the-job training and practice so that crews have the knowledge and skills needed to evaluate an emergency and potentially rescue an injured tree worker.
