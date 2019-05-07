WEB EXTRA: Showing some love for the TSA Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WEB EXTRA: TSA workers get special honor prev next

Las Vegas hosts millions of visitors every year. Last year, there was 42 million people that visited. This week happens to be the U.S. Travel Association's National Travel and Tourism week.

For some local TSA agents that meant a special celebration with a special guest. The idea was to show some appreciation for those who deal with all those visitors.

Photojournalist Eric Jungblut was at the event and has this story.