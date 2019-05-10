WEB EXTRA: Students overcome odds to get diplomas Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WEB EXTRA: Students overcome odds to get diplomas prev next

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Hundreds of Clark County School District students celebrate overcoming the odds. These were students in danger of dropping out of high school.

They reached this point with the help of Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates. The non-profit helps at-risk youth by providing mentors, scholarships, and even job placements. More than $10,000 in scholarships were awarded to 500 students Friday. Since 2013, the program has helped more than 10,000 teenagers reach graduation.