WEB EXTRA: Students overcome odds to get diplomas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Hundreds of Clark County School District students celebrate overcoming the odds. These were students in danger of dropping out of high school.
They reached this point with the help of Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates. The non-profit helps at-risk youth by providing mentors, scholarships, and even job placements. More than $10,000 in scholarships were awarded to 500 students Friday. Since 2013, the program has helped more than 10,000 teenagers reach graduation.
I-Team: Man loses life savings in escrow scam
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Imagine wiring money to what you think is a title company to buy a home or property and suddenly it's gone. It's a new scam which the FBI is now warning consumers about.
"They asked me to wire the money," Yves Ghiai said. "I wired the money."
It was more than $168,000 to seal the deal.
Family of 11-year-old girl killed in Nov. shooting suing HOA, management company
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Court records indicate the family of 11-year-old Angelina Erives, shot and killed in her North Las Vegas home 6 months ago, is suing the HOA along with the owners of the property next door. Police and the lawyer says the neighbor’s home was the intended target of the deadly shooting.
Police say a 2017 silver Nissan Altima containing several suspects fired gunshots into a residence on 6700 Courtney Michelle Street around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2018. Angie was shot while she was in the kitchen of her home located near the intersection of E. Deer Springs Way and N. Lawrence Street.
Angie was taken to University Medical Center where she later died, police said.
Intersection to get traffic light where boy was killed
The intersection where 12-year-old Jonny Smith was struck and killed by a car will get a traffic light, according to Clark County officials.
A traffic study showed the intersection of Fort Apache Road and Arby Avenue, near Faiss Middle School, in southwest Las Vegas warrants having a light.
(Jonny Smith is pictured in the middle.)
