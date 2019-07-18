WEB EXTRA: ‘Vegas Vic’ shines light on Las Vegas history

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the most recognizable figures in Las Vegas is “Vegas Vic.” Over the decades, he has helped promote Las Vegas. His image on been on everything from ashtrays to postcards and even he was an iconic 40-foot neon sign in the downtown area.

There is now a new exhibit at the Nevada State Museum focused just on “Vegas Vic.” It will be at the museum until the end of the year.

“Vegas Vic” was an advertising gimmick created in 1945 when Las Vegas often promoted itself with “Old West” themes.