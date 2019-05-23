Weighted Funding Formula bill draws skepticism, questions during hearing Weighted Funding Formula bill draws skepticism, questions during hearing prev next

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The long-anticipated Weighted Funding Formula bill was formally introduced in front of lawmakers Tuesday night. The marathon 7-hour hearing provided answers as to how K-12 education will be funded starting in 2021.

As a reboot of the 50-plus-year-old Nevada Plan, the so-called Weighted Funding Formula will essentially be a repeal-and-replace of the way our schools are funded, beginning in earnest in two years.

There is a lot of skepticism surrounding the plan that was introduced just two weeks before the legislative session ended, so the hearing sparked a lot of questions.

