‘Welcome to Las Vegas’ sign turns orange in honor of Gun Violence Awareness Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The ‘Welcome to Las Vegas’ sign has turned orange in support of National Gun Violence Awareness Day. County commissioners and representatives from the “Every Town for Gun Safety” flipped the switch on the Strip Friday to change the color of the sign.

Orange is the color that 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton’s friends wore in her honor after she was shot and killed in Chicago in 2013. After that, it became the defining color of the nationwide gun violence prevention movement.

“Obviously, today is National Gun Violence Awareness Day, so our community is coming together to make sure to remember the victims of gun violence, including the 58 who unfortunately died just down the road here on 1 October,” said Justin Jones, Clark County Commissioner.

You can show your support for stopping gun violence by wearing orange through the weekend.