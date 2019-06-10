West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes found in 89005 zip code

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mosquitoes in the Las Vegas valley zip code of 89005 have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

That zip code includes Boulder City.

Already this year, one human case of the virus has been reported in Southern Nevada. A woman over the age of 50, who had the more serious form of the illness, has recovered.

“We know that there is an increased risk for West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses in Southern Nevada during this time of the year,” said Dr. Joe Iser, Chief Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “I would encourage everyone to take the appropriate precautions to do their part to ensure their homes are free of standing water, use insect repellent appropriately, and to report mosquito activity to our agency.”

The virus is commonly spread through the bites of infected mosquitoes who have fed on infected birds.

The health district recommends using insect repellents, wearing long pants and sleeves when outdoors and eliminating standing pools of water around your home.