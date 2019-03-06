What's next for vacant Steve Seroka city council seat?
LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas city Councilman Steve Seroka has resigned effective immediately.
He was elected to represent Ward 2 in June of 2017. So, what comes next for that seat?
Seroka resigned in a letter to the city clerk Monday.
Late last year, a recall effort was started against Seroka over how he dealt with the city's long-running dispute with developers interested in the Badlands golf course.
Although there's been a recall effort over the Badlands, there's no indication that it played a role in his resignation.
What happens next for that seat is now in the hands of the city council.
Within the next 30 days it will decide whether to call a special election or appoint someone to fill the rest of the term which ends in 2021.
There is a city council meeting Wednesday but this issue will not be on the agenda. Any additional items need to be added 72 hours before a meeting so this issue will be addressed during the next meeting on March 20
