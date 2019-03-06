What's next for vacant Steve Seroka city council seat? Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. What's next for vacant Steve Seroka city council seat? prev next

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas city Councilman Steve Seroka has resigned effective immediately.

He was elected to represent Ward 2 in June of 2017. So, what comes next for that seat?

Seroka resigned in a letter to the city clerk Monday.

Late last year, a recall effort was started against Seroka over how he dealt with the city's long-running dispute with developers interested in the Badlands golf course.

Although there's been a recall effort over the Badlands, there's no indication that it played a role in his resignation.

What happens next for that seat is now in the hands of the city council.

Within the next 30 days it will decide whether to call a special election or appoint someone to fill the rest of the term which ends in 2021.

There is a city council meeting Wednesday but this issue will not be on the agenda. Any additional items need to be added 72 hours before a meeting so this issue will be addressed during the next meeting on March 20